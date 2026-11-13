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Golden Nugget Antique Market to host special vintage event in Lambertville
By PhillyVoice Media Events,11 days ago
Old records, vintage clothing and antique jewelry are among the finds shoppers might come across at the Golden Nugget Antique Market in Lambertville on Saturday, Nov. 21. The flea market will host Fall Into Vintage, a special event that brings additional vintage dealers to the pavilion area alongside its regular Saturday market. The market is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free admission and parking.
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