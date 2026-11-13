undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
After 59 Years at Marymount, Sister Jackie Murphy Says Goodbye
By mlaverdi,9 days ago
On a hot August move-in day in 2021, Mia Clevano ’25, a first-generation college student, arrived on campus and could not find the one person she was looking for. As the grandniece of Sister Irene Cody, a member of the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary (RSHM), Mia knew Sister Jackie Murphy was waiting for her by the Blue Garage, with gifts her family had already sent.