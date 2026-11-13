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Mathieu Joerger’s NSF CAREER award supports research on safer, more resilient navigation systems
By Jama Green,4 days ago
Americans rely on transportation navigation and timing technology every day, even if it’s not top of mind. The global positioning system (GPS) is essential to the automated localization, synchronization, and communication of airplanes, cars, ships, and drones. But these signals are vulnerable to interference, and as they’re increasingly jammed...