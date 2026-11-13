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FAA lifts ground stop, flights resume at Boston Logan, other airports
By Associated Press,11 days ago
The FAA ordered departing flights to remain on the ground Friday because of a communications issue affecting air traffic control centers across the country. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday night that airplane departures can resume after the agency lifted a nationwide ground stop that Trump administration officials blamed on “overloaded,” “outdated” systems.