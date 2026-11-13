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Applications open for ICAT Major SEAD Grants
7 days ago
From: The Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology. The Virginia Tech Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology (ICAT) advances research, innovation, and education by bringing together faculty and students across disciplines; providing funding, space, support, and expertise; and building mutually beneficial partnerships beyond campus. ICAT invites collaborative proposals for projects...