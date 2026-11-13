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CVS Pharmacy rolls out new collection of Caliber Artist Series colleague-designed journals
5 days ago
WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Pharmacy has announced the latest collection of journals in its Caliber Artist Series, featuring cover designs inspired by the personal experiences of health and community of four CVS Health colleagues. The new journals are part of Caliber, a CVS Store Brands line of school, work and stationery products. The collection blends creativity, self-expression and everyday convenience through accessible, design-forward essentials.