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CeraVe becomes "The Official Moisturizer of Arrakis" in first-ever film partnership with Dune: Part Three
9 days ago
NEW YORK – CeraVe, the No. 1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the US and recommended by over 80,000 dermatologists worldwide, announced its first-ever official film partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures' Dune: Part Three. The campaign brings CeraVe's hydration expertise to the driest planet in cinema, marking the brand as "The Official Moisturizer of Arrakis" ahead of the film's December 18 theatrical release.