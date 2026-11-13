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Global Microsoft outage causes pharmacy delays across UK
By Thorvardur de Shong,7 days ago
LONDON – A global Microsoft 365 outage is disrupting pharmacy communications and health care services across the United Kingdom, prompting warnings of longer wait times and potential prescription delays as providers work to maintain patient care. Although the outage has affected Microsoft users worldwide, reports of pharmacy-related disruptions have...