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Push for new Democratic leadership overshadows celebrations in Denver
By Hailey Bullis,11 days ago
DENVER — Division over who should lead the Democratic Party in Congress in January 2027 was on stark display at a celebration of the party’s historic election gains. At the two-day What’s Next conference in Denver, where strategists and lawmakers are debating the Democratic Party’s path forward, disagreements over the incoming leadership of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, have come to the forefront.