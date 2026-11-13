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Parma's Verdi Off Brings Free Opera and Dance to L.A. Streets This Week
By Juliette Kessler,10 days ago
Verdi Off’s Los Angeles debut pairs free performances at public landmarks with programming arranged through local community and youth organizations. The Parma-based project is bringing opera, music, dance and visual arts to city spaces from Hollywood to Venice Beach, as part of a planned three-year residency. Organizers say the week includes community programming, youth workshops and free performances.