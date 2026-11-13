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City of Venice demolishes public works building for redevelopment
By Elizabeth King,10 days ago
The city of Venice recently oversaw the demolition of its public works facility on Seaboard Avenue as it makes way for redevelopment. The former public works site at 221 Seaboard Ave. encompasses about 2.5 acres. It is adjacent to 3.3 acres of cleared property also owned by the city, so the combined area is about 5.8 acres, according to a statement.