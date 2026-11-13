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Update: FAA Ground Stop Lifted, Investigation Ongoing
By KTVZ News PartnersGregory DeffenbaughSpencer Sacks,10 days ago
(NBC News) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday ordered a nationwide ground stop on all departing flights, including Redmond's Roberts Field, “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”. The unusual alert contained no other information beyond stating that “all departing traffic should remain ground stopped until...