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Caleb Williams Week 9 QB Grade: Bears vs Buccaneers Film Breakdown
By Gary Baugher Jr.,8 days ago
A deeper look with @iamcogs at Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears’ cardiac 27-24 win over the Buccaneers!. After three consecutive weeks of some of the best football we’ve seen from Caleb Williams, Week 9 appeared to be shaping up as more of the same. For roughly the first quarter and a half, Williams was playing about as well as you could ask of him, and Chicago looked poised for another convincing victory.