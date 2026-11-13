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Fire and Light Fill Scottsdale’s Canal This Weekend
By inbusinessPHX.com,11 days ago
The Scottsdale Waterfront becomes an outdoor gallery after dark as Scottsdale Arts presents the closing weekend of Canal Convergence, November 13–15. The free public art event brings large-scale illuminated installations, live performances and hands-on activities to the Arizona Canal, offering a chance to explore the waterfront with family or friends.
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