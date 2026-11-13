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2026 NFL QB Rankings: Midseason Edition
By Bill Zimmerman,9 days ago
At roughly the midway point of the 2026 season, we update our QB Rankings. There’s a new number one, plus how high did Caleb Williams rise?. We are roughly halfway through the season, and it’s time to update our QB rankings once again. I thought this season was going to be a fascinating season to rank quarterbacks because I felt that the back half of the top 10 was wildly in flux. I felt that the top 5 was pretty well established, and with Father Time catching up to Matthew Stafford, there’s even a spot in the top 5 up for grabs.