undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Niagara University Pre-Law Student Association Visits Chicago
By niagaranews,10 days ago
Students from Niagara University’s Pre-Law Student Association (PLSA) traveled to Chicago from Friday, October 23 through Sunday, Oct. 25. On this trip, students had the opportunity to visit DePaul University College of Law, Benesch Law Firm, and the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) Law School Forum. Students also had the opportunity to connect with various NU alumni throughout the trip.