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Hancock Commission approves $500,000 opioid settlement disbursement
By Erin Ferragonio,11 days ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — NEWS9 has been following the Hancock County Commission and its opioid settlement funding disbursement process. Friday, commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding to disburse $500,000 to Family Care. Tommy Ogden dissented after asking for clarification and receiving none. "At this moment, we have no idea...
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