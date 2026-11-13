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Schwab Cup Takes Final Bow at Phoenix Country Club
By Guest Editor,11 days ago
Championship golf comes with a sense of occasion this weekend as the Charles Schwab Cup Championship wraps up its 10th consecutive year at Phoenix Country Club, November 13–15. The PGA Tour Champions season finale gives fans an opportunity to watch some of golf’s most accomplished players compete at the historic central Phoenix course before the tournament moves to Papago Golf Club in 2027.
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