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KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Washington Spirit vs Utah Royals FC – 2026 NWSL Playoffs Semifinal
9 days ago
We break down everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s semifinal match against Utah at Audi Field. 🎒 REVIEW THE BAGGAGE POLICY: Bags must be smaller than 14″ by 14″ by 6″. No backpacks, coolers, or luggage are allowed. Review Audi’s Field Guide for information on restricted items (ie no umbrellas). Fans with medical needs or diaper bags should email Audi Field’s Guest Experience and use Gate B to expedite entry.