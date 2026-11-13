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Herberger’s Free Arts Festival Returns Saturday
By inbusinessPHX.com,11 days ago
Downtown Phoenix will come alive with music, movement, creativity, and community as the Herberger Theater Center presents its 17th Annual Festival of the Arts on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. This free, family-friendly event brings the community together to experience the remarkable talent thriving across the Valley while celebrating the many artistic traditions, creative voices, and forms of expression that enrich Phoenix. Guests can enjoy a vibrant lineup of 27 local arts organizations and performers, presented across multiple stages and showcasing a broad spectrum of artistic styles, disciplines, and excellence.
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