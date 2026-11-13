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Will Chiefs-Falcons Game Be Delayed Sunday? Latest Updates on FAA Ground Stop
By Jonathan Vankin,11 days ago
As the FAA ground stop continued into Friday night, it appeared that even a Saturday flight for the Kansas City Chiefs to Atlanta for their game against the Falcons would be in danger of getting stuck on the ground. Chiefs players and coaches are due at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Sunday’s game, but on Friday a nationwide FAA ground stop halted every United States flight departure.