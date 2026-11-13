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Odds of Success Depending on Draft Position.
10 days ago
This Redskin fan ran the numbers for me. He took the drafts from 2000 to 2024 and looked at success by position. This link is the more important one to me because this where the picks traded from Jeffery Simmons will likely land. 10 out of 34 defensive tackles chosen from picks 11 to 20 made a Pro Bowl. 3 of the 27 defensive tackles chosen from 21 to 32 made a Pro Bowl. We all know the Pro Bowl has been cheapened over the years. If look at the 1st Team AP selections for both draft picks between 11 to 20 (5) and 21 to 32 (1), we see that is not very common to draft a great DT between 11 to 32.