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Jamie Pearl on the Art of Photographing Fame
By Store,11 days ago
Some of the most memorable celebrity photographs happen when no one’s quite ready for the camera. A cigarette break outside a Fashion Week dinner, a fleeting moment in the backseat of a car, or the final touches before a red carpet appearance can reveal more personality than a carefully staged portrait. For New York-based photographer Jamie Pearl, those in-between moments have become the foundation of a practice rooted in spontaneity and human connection.