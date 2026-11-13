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Killeen Police Identify Motocyclist in Fatal Crash on Stan Schlueter Loop
By KPDPIO,9 days ago
CORRECTION: The name of the motorcyclist is STEPHEN MICHAEL KING SWOPE. Killeen, TX (November 13, 2026) UPDATE: Investigators with the Killeen Police Department’s Traffic Unit have identified the deceased motorcyclist as 24-year-old Michael King Swope. The Killeen Police Department’s Traffic Unit continues to investigate this crash. No additional information...