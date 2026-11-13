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Gentle Monster Smart Glasses Fully Revealed & Rimowa Links With Maison Margiela in This Week's Top Fashion News
By Store,11 days ago
High-profile pairings dominate the week, including Balenciaga x Damien Hirst’s “Damienciaga,” Rimowa joining Maison Margiela, On partnering with Erewhon,. Gentle Monster previews its innovative intelligent eyewear line, and JW Anderson unveils its holiday collection. Our Legacy inaugurates an eclectic Tokyo flagship. Gentle Monster Intelligent Eyewear Collection Revealed...