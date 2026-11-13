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Hamilton County sheriff urges DeWine to reject bill loosening suppressor, gun regulations
By Meghan Mongillo, WKRC,9 days ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey is urging Gov. Mike DeWine to reject a bill that would change how Ohio regulates firearm suppressors, short-barreled rifles, and short-barreled shotguns. The measure, Senate Bill 214, passed the Ohio Legislature this week and is now awaiting the governor’s signature....