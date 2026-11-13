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The Mad World of Harvey Kurtzman (2026) [Documentary Review]
By Troy Anderson,10 days ago
This review of The Mad World of Harvey Kurtzman documentary comes with a bonus, because I got to sit down with director Bart Simpson. Yes, that’s his real name. Yes, Matt Groening is in the movie. I’ll make the joke exactly once, and I’ll save it for later. What I will say up front is that I loved this documentary. Bart Simpson’s portrait of the man who created MAD gets at something most comics documentaries miss. Harvey Kurtzman wasn’t just a funny guy with a pen. He was an artist, a creator and, later in life, a talent spotter who shaped half a century of American humor without ever getting the credit or the money that should’ve come with it. So, does The Mad World of Harvey Kurtzman finally give him his due? It does. And then some.