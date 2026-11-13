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The 2027 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony To Stream Live Exclusively On Disney+ Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027
9 days ago
SANTA MONICA, CALIF. (NOV. 13, 2026) –Ahead of the 2027 Grammys® Telecast, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony® will stream live exclusively on Disney+ for the first time on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027, at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT, announcing many of the Categories ahead of the Telecast that evening. Returning to Los Angeles' Peacock Theater, the ceremony will be produced by Fulwell Entertainment, bringing the team behind the Grammys Telecast to the day's opening celebration.