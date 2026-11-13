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Ground stop lifted: Check flight delays, cancellations at tri-state area airports
By Jennifer Vazquez,10 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide groundstop for all airports "due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety" Friday evening, bringing air travel to a halt for hours. Transportation officials cited “extraordinary circumstances” caused by communications issues at regional air traffic control centers for the stoppage.