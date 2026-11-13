undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How Peak Energy Chose Sodium-Ion for Grid Storage
By Joe Darrah,9 days ago
Cameron Dales was certain that he was done with launching and managing startup organizations. It was 2023, and his career to that point was almost completely dedicated to introducing the high-tech hub that is California’s Silicon Valley to new companies. As a member of the founding teams for Symyx Technologies, a former materials science group that developed high-throughput robotic tools and software for the discovery and processing of advanced materials before being acquisitioned, and the advanced lithium-ion battery outfit Enovix, where he led commercial strategy and operations, Dales had no doubts — the time was right for a new direction.