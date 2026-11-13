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Pima Council OKs park master plan
10 days ago
PIMA — The Town of Pima has big plans for its community park. During Tuesday’s meeting, the Town Council unanimously approved the park master plan. “This will all cost approximately $7 million,” said Town Manager Vernon Batty. “We don’t have $7 million, we never planned on spending anywhere close to $7 million. But we did want a master plan that we could continue to build on after we spend the $2 million that we do have.”