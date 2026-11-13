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The Outlook Outage Explained: Insights from a Retired Microsoft Engineer
10 days ago
In recent days, if you’ve found yourself staring at a blank Outlook screen or dealing with glitchy emails, you’re not alone. What’s happening to Microsoft Outlook, and when can we expect normalcy? As a retired Microsoft engineer pointed out, the issue runs deeper than a simple glitch. Here’s a breakdown of the current situation with insights into what might have gone wrong.