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The Mystery of the Microsoft 365 Outage: Unraveling the Causes and Implications
10 days ago
On Thursday, November 12, 2026, a significant portion of the world experienced a digital blackout of sorts, as several key Microsoft 365 services—Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, and Copilot—went down for hours. The incident left about one hundred thirty thousand users scrambling, unable to access their emails, share files, or collaborate on platforms crucial for day-to-day operations. Was it a hack? An AI overload? Here’s a breakdown of what happened and the key questions we must grapple with moving forward.