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Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Starting in Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,10 days ago
Head coach Kevin O'Connell announced Friday that Cousins will start Sunday's contest at Green Bay. Cousins was acquired from the Raiders before Tuesday's trade deadline, and after leading the first-team offense during the entirety of Week 10 prep, he'll get the nod under center in his return to Minnesota. In nine starts with Las Vegas this season, he completed 202 of 315 passes (64 percent) for 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions while adding two more TDs on the ground.