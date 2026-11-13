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Life-Changing Tech: The New Device Transforming Lives of Teens with Tourette’s
9 days ago
In the heart of Nottingham, a groundbreaking innovation is making waves across the UK and potentially the world. Over 300,000 people in the UK face the challenges of Tourette syndrome, a neurological disorder characterized by involuntary movements and sounds known as tics. Thanks to a new wrist-worn device designed to mitigate these tics, many of them, particularly teenagers, are now experiencing a transformative leap in their quality of life.