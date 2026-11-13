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Voyager One Reaches Historic One-Light-Day Distance as Meteor Showers and Supermoon Highlight November Skies
8 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Nearly half a century after departing Earth, NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft is achieving an unprecedented deep-space milestone this month by becoming the first human-made object to reach a distance of one light-day from our planet, according to a NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory release on ScienceDaily. Travelling in the direction of the constellation Ophiuchus, Voyager 1 is now so distant that radio commands moving at the speed of light require a full 24 hours to reach the probe, meaning a round-trip communication exchange with mission controllers takes 48 hours. NASA will formally commemorate the milestone on November 17 with its “Shine Bright for Voyager’s Light-Day” outreach event.