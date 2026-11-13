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Capital Report: November 13, 2026
11 days ago
Governor Ron DeSantis is on his way out. Byron Donalds will take over the Governor’s Office on January 5th. He's already appointed a transition team. There's much more work to be done. The governor-elect has just two months to prepare to lead one of the country's largest state governments. But what actually happens during a governor's transition? WUSF’s Douglas Soule talked with Jeff Kottkamp, the president and CEO of Florida TaxWatch. The group publishes a handbook to help incoming governors navigate the process.