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Section of Prairie Path lights temporarily out of service
10 days ago
During construction on the Prairie Path the underground wires were impacted that energize the Prairie Path lights. Eleven lights just east of the new restroom building near Spring Road are temporarily out of service. The rest of the path remains lit. The contractor is working to fix the lights as soon as possible and they should be operational no later than November 17.