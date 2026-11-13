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Everton Women vs Tottenham: WSL Match preview | Phelan happy with side ahead of capital test
By john howard,10 days ago
Scott Phelan has spoken about how positive Everton Women’s recent run of form has been but feels every game in the WSL is a challenge. Since the disappointing home loss to Aston Villa in October the Blues have gone unbeaten in four; negotiating two fixtures against big sides Manchester United and Chelsea as well as two wins in the Subway Players Cup.