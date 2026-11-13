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Supreme Court will consider Trump’s executive order suspending asylum access at the southern border
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST - Associated Press,11 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Friday to consider President Donald Trump’s ban on asylum at the southern border, a pillar of the Republican president’s far-reaching crackdown on immigration. The Trump administration is asking the justices to overturn lower court decisions that found it was illegal...