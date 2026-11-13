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YouTube-Famous Bryan Bros Accused of Violating NDAs to Steal Business Idea to Launch Golf Tour: Report
By Sneha Mary Abraham,7 days ago
YouTube golf was once the fun side of the sport, where creators played for laughs, friendly competition, and bragging rights. But things took a different turn in April 2025. Wesley Bryan, a former PGA Tour winner, took part in LIV Golf's creator event, The Duels: Miami, and was suspended indefinitely by the PGA Tour. Now, that same event has become part of another controversy. This time, the fight is playing out in federal court, where a Colorado company has accused the Bryan Bros of using its business idea to build their own golf tour. What started as a dispute over playing in a LIV Golf event has now turned into a legal battle over who came up with the idea behind creator-led golf competitions.