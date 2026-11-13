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Supergirl Reportedly Stays in Man of Tomorrow as Skydance Reshapes DC Studios
By Megan Carla,8 days ago
DC Studios has been thrown into upheaval by one of the most shocking studio shakeups of the year. Following the merger between Paramount and Warner Bros., Skydance head David Ellison has let go of James Gunn and Peter Safran as the heads of DC Studios, with former Marvel executive producer Jeremy Latcham now taking over the studio — a change many saw coming, even if few expected it this soon, after Ellison had previously promised Gunn and Safran would be allowed to continue their work and carry out their vision for the franchise.