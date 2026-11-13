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Sam Miltich, jazz concert Nov. 28
11 days ago
Spend Saturday of your Thanksgiving Holiday weekend with WideSpot in Wabasha, enjoying a world class jazz performance with Sam Miltich and the Clearwater Hot Club. Miltich, from Northern Minnesota, brings jazz inspired by Django Reinhart. Reinhart was known for playing Roma and gypsy jazz, hot club jazz manouche stylings. Look for music that is upbeat and swings. Miltich shares the rich background and history of many of his songs with the audience.