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Gift Shop Hop in Winona Dec. 5 & 6
11 days ago
Think outside of the big box stores. Several unique Winona gift shops are partnering in December for a “Gift Shop Hop” Weekend, inviting locals and visitors to give the gift of Winona to family, friends, and themselves. Stop into one or all of the participating shops at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, Polish Cultural Center and Museum, Watkins General Store and Museum, Winona County History Center, and the Winona Visitor Center for your chance to win prizes and enjoy great discounts, seasonal snacks and sips, and more. These locations offer a great variety of locally made items, Winona and Minnesota gear and decor, and deals on gift memberships for family and friends to use year-round.
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