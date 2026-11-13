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SMoCA to debut Aaron Rothman’s ‘Spoils’ exhibition
9 days ago
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art is presenting Aaron Rothman’s solo exhibition, Aaron Rothman: Spoils, beginning Feb. 27, 2027. The exhibition expands Rothman’s long-running photography practice into an immersive installation that examines changing landscapes in the American West through themes of industrialization, landscape representation and cultural attitudes toward nature, according to a press release.