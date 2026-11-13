undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Iowa's electricity future: Who pays, and who benefits?
By James Martin-Schramm,11 days ago
James Martin-Schramm is Senior Policy Analyst for the Clean Energy Districts of Iowa. Iowans went to the polls amid widespread concern about the cost of living. The election results weren’t a mandate for any particular energy policy, but they sent a clear message: affordability, fairness, and accountability matter. Those priorities should guide Iowa’s decisions about its rapidly changing electricity system.