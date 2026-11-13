undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WHITEPAPER The Intelligence Assurance Layer: How Independent Data Is Helping Organizations
By Ben Skidmore,9 days ago
News, tactics, career guidance, and technological developments for retail loss prevention professionals. Physical security programs are becoming more complex, with multiple guarding vendors, distributed locations, changing assignments, and growing pressure to demonstrate the value of security investments. Yet many organizations still rely on disconnected reports, manual processes, and vendor-provided information to understand whether their programs are operating as intended.