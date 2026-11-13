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West Bend investigation: Former MPD officer fatally shot woman, 2 children before turning gun on himself
By CBS 58 Newsroom,10 days ago
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The West Bend Police Department on Friday, Nov. 13, provided an update on their ongoing investigation into a tragic incident. David Slawnikowski, a former Milwaukee Police Department officer, is believed to have shot and killed a West Bend mother and her two children on Nov. 7, before taking his own life.
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