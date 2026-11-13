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Palm Coast Battalion Chief Patrick Juliano Earns Rare National Chief Fire Officer Credential
By FlaglerLive,11 days ago
Battalion Chief Patrick Juliano, a 20-year veteran of the Palm Coast Fire Department, has earned the Chief Fire Officer designation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence’s Commission on Professional Credentialing, making him one of only two current members of the department to hold the credential, alongside Deputy Fire Chief Bradd Clark.