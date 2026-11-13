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Bluestem Communities Campuses Earn Highest National Recognition
By Bluestem Communities,11 days ago
NORTH NEWTON, Kan. – Two of Bluestem Communities’ long-term care campuses – Kidron Bethel Village in North Newton and Schowalter Villa in Hesston – have been recognized on the Best Nursing Homes list for 2027 by U.S. News & World Report. Both were recognized as “High Performing” – the highest possible achievement – placing them in the top 18 percent of skilled nursing communities nationally.
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